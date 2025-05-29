Glacier collapse destroys large part of Swiss village

The Swiss village of Blatten was largely destroyed following a glacier collapse on Wednesday afternoon, Swiss broadcaster RTS reported.

The collapse of Birch Glacier sent an avalanche of mud, rocks, and ice, burying a large part of the village.

A man in his 60s was reported missing with search under way, while no further damage was reported.

The State Council declared a state of emergency and the army was called in for support.

The village had been already evacuated as a precautionary measure on May 19.

The Swiss Seismological Service (SED) described the event as "one of the largest mass movements ever recorded," noting that the seismic signals were still "clearly measurable" from several hundred kilometers beyond the national borders.