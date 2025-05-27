Kanlaon Volcano erupts, spews ash in central Philippines

A volcano in the central Philippines erupted, spewing a plume of ash and prompting authorities to raise the alert level, local media reported on Tuesday.

At least 31 volcanic earthquakes were recorded at Kanlaon Volcano in the past 24 hours, along with a moderate plume rising 700 meters high (2,296 feet), according to the local media outlet Inquirer, citing the Philippines Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

The Kanlaon Volcano also released 1,124 tons of sulfur dioxide in a day, it added.

Authorities also raised the alert level and warned the residents of the following potential hazards.

Authorities also asked the residents within a 6-kilometer (3.7-mile) radius of Kanlaon Volcano to evacuate the summit area and barred aircraft from flying near the area.





