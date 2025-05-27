 Contact Us
News Life Kanlaon Volcano erupts, spews ash in central Philippines

Kanlaon Volcano erupts, spews ash in central Philippines

Kanlaon Volcano in the central Philippines erupted Tuesday, sending ash 700 meters high and triggering authorities to raise the alert level. Residents within a 6-kilometer radius were urged to evacuate, and air traffic near the volcano was restricted.

Anadolu Agency LIFE
Published May 27,2025
Subscribe
KANLAON VOLCANO ERUPTS, SPEWS ASH IN CENTRAL PHILIPPINES

A volcano in the central Philippines erupted, spewing a plume of ash and prompting authorities to raise the alert level, local media reported on Tuesday.

At least 31 volcanic earthquakes were recorded at Kanlaon Volcano in the past 24 hours, along with a moderate plume rising 700 meters high (2,296 feet), according to the local media outlet Inquirer, citing the Philippines Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

The Kanlaon Volcano also released 1,124 tons of sulfur dioxide in a day, it added.

Authorities also raised the alert level and warned the residents of the following potential hazards.

Authorities also asked the residents within a 6-kilometer (3.7-mile) radius of Kanlaon Volcano to evacuate the summit area and barred aircraft from flying near the area.