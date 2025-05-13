14 dead after drinking toxic alcohol in India’s Punjab state

At least 14 people have died after consuming toxic alcohol in northern India's Punjab state, authorities said Tuesday.

Sakshi Sawhney, the top civil official in Amritsar district, confirmed the death toll and said six others remain hospitalized. These cases were reported from five villages, she told reporters, adding that medical teams are still going door-to-door to provide assistance.

Punjab police said four suspects have been arrested, including the alleged main supplier of methanol, a toxic chemical often used in bootleg alcohol.

"A case has been registered," police said in a statement on X. "Further investigation is ongoing."

Incidents involving spurious alcohol are frequently reported across India, where illicit liquor is often sold without regulation. In 2023, more than 50 people died and dozens were hospitalized after drinking tainted alcohol in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.



