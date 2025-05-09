Expert warns: Persistent forgetfulness may signal early dementia

Ondokuz Mayıs University (OMU) faculty member Prof. Dr. Hüseyin Alparslan Şahin emphasized that while everyone forgets small things, it should not be ignored when forgetfulness begins to affect daily life or becomes noticeable to others. "If people around us start noticing our forgetfulness, it must not be delayed—consult a doctor immediately," he said.

Prof. Şahin, a member of OMU's Faculty of Medicine in the Department of Neurology, has conducted long-term studies on dementia, Alzheimer's, and Parkinson's diseases.

He stated that normalizing forgetfulness in older age is incorrect: "It is often assumed that dementia is a normal part of aging, and this misconception exists in nearly all societies. Though Alzheimer's associations have helped shift this view slightly in recent years, it still persists."

"ONLY 30-40% OF DIAGNOSED PATIENTS USE MEDICATION CONTINUOUSLY"

Şahin pointed out that people with memory issues often delay seeking clinical help and even when diagnosed, many patients do not adhere to their prescribed treatments. "They often don't use their medications consistently, or they stop altogether. Yet these drugs are meant to be taken for life. This pattern is seen across societies. Only 30–40% of diagnosed patients continue using their medication. Discontinuing treatment is not appropriate," he said.

He emphasized that while there is no 100% preventive factor, there are protective lifestyle habits such as being socially active, maintaining a healthy diet, engaging in reading or writing, and having hobbies. Managing other health conditions like hypertension and diabetes is also crucial, as proper treatment can prevent or lessen the symptoms of neurodegenerative diseases.

LIMITED TREATMENT OPTIONS, HIGH DRUG COSTS

Şahin noted that certain medications used for Alzheimer's since the early 2000s offer limited benefits. Recently, two new drugs have been approved in the United States, aimed at halting the disease by targeting its underlying mechanisms. "These drugs performed well in animal trials but didn't yield the same results in humans," he said.

Although the FDA approved the drugs with an efficacy rate of about 30%, they are currently expensive. However, he expects prices to decrease as newer drugs enter the market. He added that Turkey is involved in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trials. "We're in the middle of these studies. A company in Turkey has applied to the Ministry of Health regarding one of these drugs. The price is high and effectiveness is modest—whether it will be approved remains uncertain," he said.

AN ACTIVE LIFE BENEFITS THE BRAIN AND THE HEART

To help prevent Alzheimer's, Prof. Şahin recommended: "Whatever is good for the heart is also good for the brain—eating foods low in cholesterol, following a Mediterranean diet, exercising, and being socially active. Participating in events, sports, and concerts is very beneficial for the brain. Starting these habits early—ideally in your 20s—has a greater protective effect. Starting in your 60s or 70s is often too late."

He added that supplements such as Omega-3, ginkgo biloba, walnuts, and certain spices have shown no significant benefit in studies involving thousands of people.

FAMILY HISTORY INCREASES RISK

Şahin stressed that all forgetfulness should be taken seriously: "Not every case of forgetfulness indicates the start of dementia, but every case should be evaluated, as it could be. After proper evaluation, a diagnosis can be confirmed or ruled out. A family history of Alzheimer's increases risk—genetic inheritance accounts for about 3–5%, but having a parent or first-degree relative with the disease doubles your risk compared to someone without a family history."

He reiterated the importance of medical consultation once forgetfulness starts affecting daily life. "Everyone forgets small things, which doesn't usually impact us. But if it starts affecting our lives, or if people around us notice and express concern, it's critical to consult a physician without delay," he said.

Finally, Şahin noted that chronic sleep deprivation, poor nutrition, and harmful habits do not directly cause dementia, but they significantly increase the risk.