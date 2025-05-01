ESA launches "biomass" satellite to measure forest carbon

The European Space Agency (ESA) has successfully launched a groundbreaking new satellite to combat climate change. The "Biomass" satellite will map the world's forests in three dimensions and perform the most precise carbon measurements from space.

ESA's "Biomass" satellite was launched into space from the Kourou Spaceport in French Guiana aboard a Vega-C rocket. The most remarkable feature of the satellite is its radar antenna, which unfolds into a giant umbrella shape. The antenna, designed by the American defense company L3 Harris, will take nine days to fully deploy in space.

Biomass is equipped with a P-band synthetic aperture radar (SAR) system with long wavelengths. Developed by Airbus, this radar technology can penetrate forest canopies and measure the amount of carbon stored in tree trunks, branches, and leaves.

A "MRI for forests" Experts refer to this new technology as the "MRI for forests." The satellite collects radar signals reflected from the Earth's surface and converts them into 3D maps. This allows scientists to study global forest structure and carbon stocks with unprecedented accuracy.

This data will facilitate monitoring of both deforestation and reforestation processes. It will also enable more accurate calculations of greenhouse gas emissions and carbon storage capacity.

Carbon measurement in the fight against climate change According to experts, the primary cause of global warming is the accumulation of greenhouse gases, particularly carbon dioxide, in the atmosphere. While forests play a vital role in filtering these gases, this balance is disrupted when forests are cut down or burned.

Thanks to ESA's Biomass mission, it will be clearer how much carbon forests retain or release into the atmosphere. This data will contribute to the development of climate models, the monitoring of emission targets, and the shaping of environmental policies.

Not just forests: Underground and glaciers will also be studied The Biomass satellite's technology is not limited to forests. The satellite can also map underground structures in deserts and track ice sheets in the polar regions.

ESA experts emphasize that this satellite will provide much more comprehensive and in-depth information about Earth's ecosystems.