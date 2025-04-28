NEW ERUPTIONS AT INDONESIAS LEWOTOBI LAKI-LAKI VOLCANO

The Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano on the Indonesian island of Flores remains highly active following eruptions on Saturday and Sunday that spewed ash high clouds high into the sky.



According to Indonesia's Centre for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation, the ash column from both eruptions reached a height of 4,000 metres.



Witness accounts said the latest eruption was accompanied by a loud bang.



Authorities warned residents and visitors to stay at least 6 kilometres away from the centre of Lewotobi Laki-Laki.



The volcano, which stands about 1,600 metres tall, last saw a major eruption in March, disrupting air travel across the region, including on Bali, about 500 kilometres away.



Multiple eruptions at the end of last year also devastated the area: several people were killed when their homes caught fire and collapsed, and thousands were forced to evacuate to emergency shelters.



The international airport in Labuan Bajo, on Flores itself, faced severe disruption last year, as thick ash blanketed the entire region.



