Hubble unveils stunning image of hat galaxy for 35th anniversary

To mark its 35th anniversary, NASA's Hubble Space Telescope released a stunning new image of the Hat galaxy, showcasing its massive black hole and unique structure.

Located about 31 million light-years away in the Virgo constellation, the Hat Galaxy (Messier 104) is classified as an "odd galaxy" due to its combination of spiral and elliptical features. Its distinctive shape, surrounded by dense dust bands, gives it the appearance of a hat, making it a favorite among both professional astronomers and amateur skywatchers.

Hubble first captured the Hat Galaxy in 2003, and now, using advanced imaging techniques, the telescope has reprocessed the image, revealing more intricate details of the galaxy's internal structure and the stars in the background. Despite its brightness and star-filled appearance, the Hat Galaxy has very low star formation, producing only one star the size of the Sun per year.

Infrared observations from the James Webb Space Telescope revealed a massive black hole at the galaxy's center, with a mass 9 billion times that of the Sun. The surrounding dust structures also show a spiral galaxy-like arrangement.

With its unique form, the Hat Galaxy remains a favorite among those fascinated by the cosmos.