Lyra meteor shower set to light up the sky until April 25

The Lyra meteor shower, which occurs every April, is preparing to offer a visual feast for sky enthusiasts this year. According to the Royal Astronomical Society, the Lyra shower will be visible until April 25. This celestial event can also be observed with the naked eye from Turkey.

The most intense viewing of the shower is expected in the early hours of Tuesday, April 22. Between 3:00 AM and 5:00 AM, around 15 shooting stars per hour can be observed, particularly before dawn.

No telescope is required to watch the meteor shower. However, for a clear view, it's recommended to choose a dark, open area away from artificial lights. Rural areas, far from city lights, are ideal for such observations.

Dr. Robert Massey, Deputy Executive Director of the Royal Astronomical Society, said, "During the Lyra meteor shower, we see brief light streaks in the sky, known as shooting stars or meteors."

2700-YEAR-OLD SKY TRADITION

The Lyra shower is considered one of the oldest meteor showers ever observed, with the first recorded sighting believed to be in 687 BC.

The name of the shower comes from the "Lyra" constellation, the point from which the meteors appear to originate.

SOURCE OF THE SHOOTING STARS: THE THATCHER COMET

The Lyra shower occurs when Earth passes through the dust and particles left by the C/1861 G1 Thatcher comet. These particles enter our atmosphere, burn up, and create bright streaks across the sky.

Dr. Shyam Balaji, a physicist from King's College London, explained, "Lyra meteors are typically fast and bright, and some leave trails in the sky that last for several seconds."

LOOK TOWARD THE NORTHEAST FOR BEST VIEWING

Observers are advised to direct their gaze to the northeast and locate the star Vega in the Lyra constellation. However, since meteors can appear in various parts of the sky, a wide field of view is recommended.

TEMPERATURE WARNING: IT MAY BE COOL IN THE MORNING

Dr. Greg Brown from the Royal Greenwich Observatory said, "For the best observation, choose a large, open space away from city lights. You can comfortably watch from a reclining chair. However, early in the morning, the air may still be cool, so don't forget to wear warm clothing."

OTHER METEOR SHOWERS TO FOLLOW THIS YEAR

Eta Aquarid (April 19 - May 28) : The peak is expected on May 5.

Delta Aquarid (July 12 - August 23)

Perseid (July 17 - August 24) : The most intense of the year, with up to 150 meteors per hour.

Geminid (December 4 - December 20): Noted for colorful light trails.

Scientists suggest that such celestial events not only shed light on the universe's past but also offer unique opportunities to connect with nature.