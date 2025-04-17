Extreme heat from climate change threatens mental health in Australia

In Australia, extreme heat, a major consequence of climate change, is not only threatening physical health but also mental well-being. A new study reveals that rising temperatures could lead to severe mental health issues, with an increase in hospital visits linked to mental and behavioral disorders (MBD) between 2003 and 2018.

These disorders include anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and substance and alcohol dependence.

If global warming continues, the risk could rise by 49%

Researchers predict that even if global warming is limited to 3 degrees Celsius below pre-industrial levels by 2100, the mental health burden of MBD could increase by 11% in the 2030s and by 27.5% in the 2050s. However, if no action is taken and the climate crisis deepens, this rate could reach nearly 49% by 2050.

Peng Bi, an environmental health expert and the lead author of the study from the University of Adelaide, stated, "The negative effects of climate change on mental health are increasingly recognized globally. However, if no action is taken, these effects will worsen."

Bi emphasized that temperature increases trigger not only mild anxiety but also serious psychiatric disorders, with younger individuals being particularly vulnerable.

Youth may be at greater risk

The study shows that a 15-day heatwave in Adelaide in 2008 led to a 64% increase in hospital admissions for MBD in children, while admissions increased by 10% among people aged 75 and older.

Although scientists are still unsure of how extreme heat directly impacts mental health, it is believed that rising body temperatures can alter the amount of oxygen reaching the brain, disrupt sleep patterns, and affect stress responses.

Interestingly, research suggests that younger people may be more affected by high temperatures than the elderly. Despite their greater physiological resilience to heat, younger individuals are often less likely to take necessary precautions and are more prone to working outdoors in hot conditions.

A call for social resilience

Currently, 44% of Australians, or about 8.6 million people, are diagnosed with MBD at some point in their lives. While the overall risk of heat-related hospital admissions remains low, this rate is expected to rise from 1.8% to 2.8% by 2050.

Jingwen Liu, the study's co-author, noted, "The early onset of MBD in the current young population, combined with the mental burden of the climate crisis, makes it essential to increase societal resilience."

Experts stress that public health workers and healthcare providers need to better understand the mental health impacts of extreme heat and be equipped to protect communities from these effects.

The study was published in the journal Nature Climate Change.