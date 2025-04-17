CÔTE DIVOIRE COCOA INDUSTRY FACES EXTINCTION BY 2030 WITHOUT ACTION

In Côte d'Ivoire, cocoa producers are warning that climate change, low prices, and unfair trade conditions have led to a significant decline in productivity, with the possibility that all cocoa trees could disappear by 2030 unless urgent action is taken.

The country's farmers, especially those in the Bafing-Tonkpi region, supply cocoa to global markets, including Europe and the UK. However, ongoing low prices and insufficient investment have pushed producers to the brink of crisis.

The Yeyasso farmers' cooperative reported a 30% reduction in cocoa production from its 5,000 producers in recent years, with many turning to rubber and palm production instead.

Climate change has further worsened productivity, with irregular rainfall and sun damaging crops. One farmer, Vemo Bakayoko, noted a dramatic drop in his farm's yield, from 700 kg to 300 kg of cocoa per year.

Cocoa trees are also being affected by viral infections such as "swollen shoot disease," which has led to devastating losses. The Ivorian government is promoting agroforestry and encouraging farmers to plant fruit and shade trees to combat the issue.

Additionally, Fairtrade-certified cooperatives are working on a new sustainable model to increase cocoa sales under Fairtrade conditions and boost farmers' income.

Experts stress the need for international stakeholders, particularly buyers, to take responsibility and establish fair partnerships with producers for the cocoa sector's long-term sustainability.