Philippines' Kanlaon volcano erupts, spews ash 4 km high

A volcano in the central Philippines erupted early Tuesday, spewing a plume of ash about 4,000 meters (13,123 feet) into the sky and prompting authorities to raise the alert level.

"An explosive eruption is currently occurring at the summit vent of Kanlaon Volcano that began at 5:51 AM today," the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said in a Facebook post.

"The eruption is producing a voluminous bent plume approximately 4,000 m (13,123 ft) tall that is drifting southwest," it added.

Aviation authorities barred aircraft from flying near the area. Local media outlet Inquirer.net reported that officials also recommended evacuating all residents within a 6-kilometer (3.7-mile) radius of the summit.

Residents were warned of potential hazards, including sudden explosive eruptions, lava flow, ash fall, rockfall, pyroclastic flow, and possible lahar during heavy rain.





