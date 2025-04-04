ITALYS ETNA VOLCANO SPEWS ASH, LAVA AGAIN

Volcanic activity at the southeast crater of Mount Etna, at 3,357 meters (11,014 feet) in height, continued from Wednesday night to Thursday night, local sources told Anadolu.

The Italian National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) confirmed the activity.

Due to the ash clouds, INGV issued a red code warning for airplanes passing through the region, according to local media reports.

Mount Etna is one of the world's most active volcanoes, with an almost constant state of activity. The last time it erupted significantly was on Nov. 13-16.



