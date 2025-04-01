NASA study finds bone loss in mice due to microgravity on ISS

Significant changes in the bone structure of mice sent to the International Space Station (ISS) by NASA were observed. Experts say that the microgravity environment in space can severely affect bone health.

According to the study, mice that spent 37 days on the ISS developed large holes in their femurs, although no similar effects were observed in their spinal bones. Scientists believe that load-bearing bones in the body are more vulnerable to damage in microgravity.

Experts explained that while the spine supports the upper body in two-legged humans, it does not serve the same function in four-legged mice. Thus, bones that bear weight on Earth are thought to be more affected in space.

While bone loss was previously thought to be linked to space radiation or systemic factors, new findings do not support this hypothesis. Researchers say if radiation were the primary cause, there should be uniform degradation across all bones. However, the data show that bone loss occurs in specific regions.

Leading the research, biomedical engineer Rukmani Cahill stated that in microgravity, bones that typically bear weight may deteriorate due to lack of pressure, as they are not being used.

NASA data shows that humans lose about 1% or more of their bone density per month in space, a rate 10 times faster than osteoporosis on Earth. This could seriously jeopardize astronauts' bone health during long space missions.

Scientists emphasize that diet changes alone may not be enough, and astronauts need to focus on exercises that stimulate their muscles and bones in space. NASA plans further research to prevent bone loss in future space missions.