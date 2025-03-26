DEATH TOLL RISES TO 15 IN SOUTH KOREAS WILDFIRES

The death toll from the wildfires that began in southeastern South Korea has risen to 15. According to Yonhap, officials reported that the wildfires have destroyed over 15,000 hectares of land.

Officials also noted that a historic temple in the Uiseong area was destroyed in the fire, and valuable items from the temple were moved to different areas.

Authorities stated that thousands of personnel are continuing to fight the fires.

The South Korean government had declared a national disaster in the southeastern regions, including Ulsan city and North and South Gyeongsang provinces, due to the wildfires.

The fires, which began on March 21 in Sancheong and spread to areas including Ulsan city, have injured 15 people, and more than 3,300 people have been evacuated.

Wildfires were reported at 16 different locations across the country, with over 15,000 hectares of forest burned.

The Justice Ministry also announced that many prisoners from a prison in the Cheongsong area were relocated to unaffected prisons.