NASAS PERSEVERANCE ROVER UNCOVERS CLUES OF MARS POTENTIAL HABITABILITY

NASA's Perseverance rover has made a significant discovery on Mars, analyzing strange rocks with a laser to gain key insights into the planet's past. The light-colored rocks discovered in Jezero Crater contain minerals that could only form under hot and humid conditions, suggesting Mars may have been a very different place in the past.

Purdue University planetary scientist Roger Wiens explained that on Earth, such minerals are found in hot, rainy climates or hydrothermal systems, environments ideal for life as we know it. The discovery suggests that Mars may have once had conditions suitable for microbial life.

NASA's rovers, Curiosity and Perseverance, are exploring the planet's surface to decode its geological history. Perseverance has been investigating rocks in Jezero Crater, which appear out of place in their surroundings and are classified as "float rocks," indicating they were likely transported from another area.

Researchers used Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) to analyze these rocks, and the results were surprising. The rocks were largely composed of kaolinite, a soft, white silicate clay mineral, which requires hot and humid conditions to form—conditions that would have supported microbial life. Over 4,000 rocks containing kaolinite have been identified in the crater.

Further analysis also revealed traces of spinel, a mineral found on Earth in valuable gemstones. While it's unclear how this mineral formed on Mars, its presence adds another layer of mystery to the planet's past.

The discovery provides new clues about Mars' watery past. Understanding the origin of these rocks could help scientists determine the history of water on Mars and whether the planet was ever habitable.,