Sweden to ban smartphones in schools starting 2026

Sweden has announced a nationwide ban on smartphones in primary and secondary schools starting July 1, 2026. The decision follows research showing phones distract students and negatively impact exam performance.

Published March 14,2025
The Swedish government has decided to ban smartphones in schools.

Swedish Minister of Education Lotta Edholm announced in a press conference that smartphones would be banned in primary and secondary schools nationwide.

Based on scientific research, Edholm stated that students would feel better in class without their phones. She explained that smartphones distract students and negatively affect exam results, which led to the decision.

Edholm mentioned that before entering the classroom, students' phones would be collected and stored in a locked box, and teachers would place their phones in a designated spot, ensuring they would not use them during class.

The smartphone ban in schools will take effect from July 1, 2026.