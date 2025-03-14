Sweden to ban smartphones in schools starting 2026

The Swedish government has decided to ban smartphones in schools.

Swedish Minister of Education Lotta Edholm announced in a press conference that smartphones would be banned in primary and secondary schools nationwide.

Based on scientific research, Edholm stated that students would feel better in class without their phones. She explained that smartphones distract students and negatively affect exam results, which led to the decision.

Edholm mentioned that before entering the classroom, students' phones would be collected and stored in a locked box, and teachers would place their phones in a designated spot, ensuring they would not use them during class.

The smartphone ban in schools will take effect from July 1, 2026.