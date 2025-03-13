Finland announces new $200M arms package for Ukraine

Finland announced a new arms package for Ukraine on Thursday worth around €200 million ($217 million).

In a statement, Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen said Helsinki would not provide specific details of what the country was sending.

"However, it can be stated that this time it includes, among other things, artillery ammunition, which is in great need right now," he said.

Hakkanen added that there is "broad political support" in Finland to help Ukraine.

The announcement came after Hakkanen met with his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov to sign a memorandum of understanding on defense cooperation.

The nations plan to deepen "mutually beneficial" cooperation on issues including defense material, information exchange, research and innovation, ammunition production and defense industrial projects in Finland and Ukraine, according to the Finnish Defense Ministry.

"Three years of war against Russia have made the Ukrainian armed forces one of the strongest in Europe. At the same time, the country has accumulated extensive experience in defending itself against Russia," said Hakkanen.

"Therefore, it is clear that in the development of our own defense, we should listen carefully to Ukraine's lessons and make use of their experiences," he added.









