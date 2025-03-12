Australian patient survives 100 days with artificial heart

A patient diagnosed with heart failure in Australia made medical history by surviving 100 days with a fully artificial heart transplant, marking a world first in medical history. Following the successful operation in Sydney, the patient regained health through a real heart transplant from a donor.

The BiVACOR artificial heart, developed by Queensland-born Dr. Daniel Timms, is the world's first implantable rotary blood pump. The device, which works using magnetic levitation technology, mimics the natural blood flow of a healthy human heart.

Could it be an alternative to organ donation? BiVACOR was developed as a bridge therapy, particularly for patients with advanced heart failure. More than 23 million people worldwide struggle with heart failure each year, but only about 6,000 find a suitable donor heart. The Australian government has launched a $50 million support program aimed at developing and commercializing artificial heart technology.

BiVACOR's long-term goal is to enable patients to live for many years with this device, without the need for a donor heart transplant.

How did the surgery take place? A patient in their 40s, whose identity remains undisclosed, underwent a six-hour artificial heart transplant surgery at St Vincent's Hospital in Sydney in November 2024. The patient, a resident of New South Wales, Australia, survived with a fully artificial heart for 100 days, setting a record.

Previously, this technology was tested on five patients in the United States, with patients receiving a donor heart within a maximum of 27 days. However, the Australian patient broke the record by surviving with a fully artificial heart for 100 days.

The patient was discharged from the hospital in February and underwent a successful transplant surgery in March after a suitable donor heart was found.

"A turning point in medical history" The surgeon who performed the operation, Prof. Paul Jansz, described this medical achievement as "the realization of a dream they had been working on for years," while Prof. Chris Hayward emphasized that BiVACOR would create an international revolution in the treatment of heart failure.

Will artificial hearts reduce dependence on organ donation in the future, potentially saving millions of lives? The answer to this question will become clearer in the years to come.