Rising CO₂ levels threaten space sustainability and satellite safety

Although climate change is often thought to only affect life on Earth, new research shows it can also lead to serious consequences in space. According to scientists, the increase in carbon dioxide (CO₂) levels in the atmosphere is altering the movement of satellites in low Earth orbit, increasing the risk of collisions.

Research from the University of Birmingham indicates that the trapping of heat by greenhouse gases in the lower atmosphere causes the upper atmosphere to cool and contract. Normally, the density of the atmosphere helps to pull old satellites out of orbit, reducing space debris. However, as the atmosphere thins, satellites remain in orbit for longer periods, which increases the likelihood of collisions.

Currently, there are more than 8,000 satellites in low Earth orbit, ranging from 300 to 1,000 kilometers above the Earth. Scientists highlight that while space weather events can temporarily alter the density of the atmosphere, climate change has a long-term impact.

SATELLITE COLLISIONS AND SPACE DEBRIS RISK

As the atmospheric density decreases, the frictional force applied to satellites also reduces. Normally, atmospheric friction causes unused satellites to gradually leave orbit. However, with a thinner atmosphere, satellites remain in orbit much longer.

This situation increases the risk of collisions between old and new satellites, further exacerbating the issue of space debris. The growing amount of space debris makes the process of launching new satellites riskier, threatening communication, weather forecasting, and navigation systems.

URGENT MEASURES NEEDED FOR SPACE SUSTAINABILITY

Matthew Brown, the lead author of the study published in Nature Sustainability, emphasized that the sustainability of space should become a global priority.

"We usually talk about the impacts of climate change only on Earth, but this study shows that the change is also being felt in space. The number of satellites in low Earth orbit is rapidly increasing, and we are dependent on these satellites for critical areas such as communication, weather forecasting, and navigation. We must secure the long-term sustainability of space," he said.

THE GROWING DANGER OF THE KESSLER SYNDROME

Brown also warned that the uncontrolled increase in satellites could lead to the start of a chain reaction known as the "Kessler Syndrome." In this scenario, debris from colliding satellites could hit other satellites, creating a domino effect that could make Earth's orbit nearly unusable.

"Technology can provide some solutions to prevent satellite collisions, but it is also crucial to understand how Earth's natural atmospheric changes affect space operations. Reducing global greenhouse gas emissions can help protect the thermosphere and contribute to the sustainability of space," he added.

Scientists urge space agencies and governments to take this situation seriously and develop long-term solutions. They are calling for a review of satellite management policies and global cooperation to reduce carbon emissions in order to prevent the growth of the space debris problem.