Study: 72-hour phone ban alters brain activity

Scientists in Germany have discovered that a 72-hour phone restriction alters brain activity. MRI scans revealed that phone images activated the brain's reward and addiction mechanisms. The research highlights the addictive effects of phone use.

Researchers from Heidelberg and Cologne Universities studied the impact of smartphone use on brain activity. In the study, 25 participants aged 18 to 30 were asked to limit their smartphone usage to a minimum for 72 hours, allowing only essential communication and work-related activities.

MRI scans and psychological tests were used to evaluate the participants' brain activity. The results showed that smartphones influenced areas of the brain related to rewards and addiction.

The brain's reward system was activated when participants viewed phone images, with movement observed in areas linked to reward and addiction. These findings suggest that smartphone usage may have an addictive effect similar to substances like nicotine or alcohol, with changes noted in the dopamine and serotonin systems, which are connected to compulsive behavior and mood control.

While no significant mood changes were detected through psychological tests, some participants reported feeling an improvement in their mood after the phone restriction. This suggests that the effects of phone use may vary between individuals.

The researchers emphasized that, while the study provides important insights into smartphone addiction, factors such as social media use and social interaction may also influence the process. Future research should examine these factors in greater detail.