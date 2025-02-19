Over 60 whales dead after mass stranding in Tasmania

More than 60 whales have been reported dead in Australia, with many others fighting for survival. The Tasmanian Department of Natural Resources and Environment announced that a group of 157 whales had stranded near the Arthur River, on a remote beach in the northwest of the island. Currently, around 90 whales are alive, but many are being assessed to determine if they can be safely returned to the sea.

Rescue efforts are ongoing, with local experts and veterinarians working to assist. Tasmania has witnessed several large whale stranding events in recent years, including the worst whale stranding in the country's history in 2020. However, experts note that false killer whales have not been involved in such an incident for the past 50 years.

False killer whales, technically the largest species of dolphin, can grow up to 6 meters in length and weigh up to 1.5 tons. These whales share similarities with orcas.

"Releasing the whales back into the sea will be difficult," said Brendon Clarke, a department spokesperson. Due to the remote location and ocean conditions, it seems challenging for rescue teams to return the whales to the sea. Although there have been successful whale rescues along Tasmania's west coast, the complexity of this case means the same methods may not be effective here.

Rescue teams are prioritizing the whales with the best survival chances, working to keep them alive and comfortable. The safety of the rescue teams is also a major concern, as the whales' large size and unpredictable movements pose significant risks.

Experts suggest the false killer whales might have stranded while searching for food or that one individual whale may have inadvertently led the entire group ashore.

Tasmania is known as the region in Australia where whale strandings occur most frequently. In 2020, around 470 pilot whales stranded at Macquarie Harbour, with 350 of them dying. In 2022, approximately 200 whales also stranded at the same location.