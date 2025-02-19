CONCERNS GROW OVER POSSIBLE ERUPTION OF ALASKAS MOUNT SPURR

The recent surge in small earthquakes at Mount Spurr in Alaska has raised concerns that the volcano may be on the brink of erupting. Located 3,370 meters above sea level, experts estimate the eruption probability at around 50% due to increased volcanic activity over the past 10 months.

Matthew Haney, a volcanologist from the Alaska Volcano Observatory, stated in an interview with ABC News that the number of earthquakes in the area has significantly increased, making the eruption risk more plausible by the day.

The volcano, just 130 kilometers west of Anchorage, poses a serious threat to the city. If an eruption occurs, it could blanket the city with ash, similar to the 1953 eruption that sent ash clouds up to 10,000 meters high, although there were no fatalities at that time.

Recent observations have revealed numerous small, shallow earthquakes near the volcano's peak. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed that volcanic tremors continue, with many small quakes detected beneath the summit over the past 24 hours.

Mount Spurr last erupted in 1992 with three separate explosions, causing Anchorage Airport to shut down for 20 hours. Only one death occurred due to a heart attack while cleaning ash from vehicles, and millions of dollars in damage were reported. Currently, similar seismic activity is ongoing, but no eruption has occurred yet.

In addition to the earthquakes, the surface of the volcano has swollen by about 6.4 cm, a further indication that pressure may be building beneath the surface.

Despite these signs, experts are not calling for immediate emergency measures, as similar events in 2004 and 2012 did not result in eruptions. However, the USGS notes that an eruption would likely lead to increased seismic activity, allowing for early warning.

Volcanologists are closely monitoring Mount Spurr to better understand the situation, given the potential for a significant eruption, as past eruptions show the volcano could pose a major threat.