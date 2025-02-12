First phase of Karapınar Wastewater facility completed to save lake Meke

The Ministry of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change has completed the first phase of the Karapınar Advanced Biological Wastewater Treatment Facility, one of the projects aimed at saving Lake Meke, which has almost dried up due to drought. The facility, located in Karapınar, Konya, will begin treating the city's wastewater and will implement advanced biological treatment in the second phase.

Lake Meke, known as the "evil eye bead of the world," has been facing drought, climate change, and careless water usage. Since 2020, the Ministry has been working on projects to save this natural wonder. The first phase of the Karapınar Advanced Biological Wastewater Treatment Facility, which started construction in 2021, has now been completed. Once the second phase is finished, the treated water will be directed to Lake Meke and restore its ecosystem.

The treated wastewater will undergo further purification in the second phase through advanced biological systems. The 8.5-kilometer transmission line under construction will transfer the purified water to Lake Meke.

Minister of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change Murat Kurum shared images of the facility and the lake, stating, "Our Lake Meke is receiving life support. With the completion of the first phase of the Karapınar Advanced Biological Wastewater Treatment Facility, we are bringing Meke Lake back to life. This facility will restore the beauty of Lake Meke and purify 2.5 million cubic meters of water annually."

The facility, designed in two phases, is projected to treat 7,000 cubic meters of water daily, amounting to 2.5 million cubic meters of water annually. Currently, the facility is treating around 4,500 cubic meters of water daily. The second phase will focus on advanced biological treatment that removes nitrogen and phosphorus.

A total budget of approximately 15 million liras has been allocated for the facility, with 12.4 million liras as a loan and 2.4 million liras as a grant.

Lake Meke, formed 5 million years ago by a volcanic eruption, has been under protection since 1989. It was declared a natural site, later a nature monument, and in 2005 was designated as a Ramsar site. In 2022, it was declared a "definitely protected sensitive area."