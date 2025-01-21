Colossal biosciences secures $200 Million to revive extinct species

Could developments in genetic engineering and synthetic biology make it possible to bring extinct animals back to life?

The U.S.-based biotechnology company Colossal Biosciences has received new investment aimed at resurrecting extinct species like the mammoth, dodo, and Tasmanian tiger.

Colossal Biosciences was founded in 2021 by entrepreneur Ben Lamm and Harvard University genetics professor George Church.

On Wednesday, Colossal Biosciences announced it had received an additional $200 million in investment, bringing its total funding to $435 million.

The company's goal is to use the DNA of extinct species to create genetically similar new organisms by utilizing their closest living relatives.

ONGOING DEBATES

Some scientists argue that these projects push the boundaries of biotechnology and could contribute to the conservation of species that are at risk of extinction.

However, critics claim that these efforts are more focused on attracting financial investors and could lead to unexpected negative effects on ecosystems.

Melanie Challenger, Vice Chair of the Nuffield Council on Bioethics, stated that this process is not a true "resurrection," but rather the creation of a new species. She added, "There are many ethical considerations that must be addressed when dealing with genetically modified organisms."

SCIENTIFIC METHODS AND CURRENT STATUS

The primary methods used by scientists to resurrect extinct species include cloning, genetic editing, and selective breeding.

While cloning preserves the entire genetic code, its application to extinct animals is limited.

Selective breeding aims to bring back certain traits found in modern relatives of extinct animals.

Colossal Biosciences plans to edit the genetics of Asian elephants to revive mammoths and is utilizing Nicobar pigeons to bring back the dodo bird.

The company also intends to use the fat-tailed dunnart, a marsupial, for reviving the Tasmanian tiger.

CRITICISM OF THE PROJECT

However, there are significant criticisms of the project. Colossal's failure to publish its scientific developments in academic journals makes it difficult for the academic world to assess the work.

Company officials state that publishing scientific papers may take time but that they plan to present some of their research to academic forums.

FUTURE SCENARIOS

Colossal Biosciences plans to add more extinct animals to its revival list in the future.

However, scientists point out the challenges of integrating these species into ecosystems. Clare Palmer, a philosophy professor at Texas A&M University, noted, "Ecosystems are changing rapidly. Therefore, bringing extinct animals back may not succeed if their natural habitats are no longer suitable for them."

Nonetheless, it is also suggested that scientific advancements could be beneficial for biodiversity conservation and saving species at risk of extinction.

Colossal Biosciences is also investing in projects to save the northern white rhino and a vaccine development program for elephants.

Whether the efforts of scientists to bring extinct animals back to life will genuinely improve ecosystems will become clearer over time.