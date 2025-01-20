WOMAN DISCOVERS SHES PREGNANT AND GIVES BIRTH 40 MINUTES AFTER HOSPITAL VISIT

22-year-old Anna Jackson, from the Glasgow area in Scotland, went to the hospital due to unbearable pain in her abdomen. Initially thinking she had a burst appendix, it was discovered that she was pregnant. Forty minutes later, Jackson gave birth, describing the experience as feeling like an episode of the TV show Grey's Anatomy.

After her labor pains began, Jackson was immediately taken to the delivery room, where she gave birth to her daughter, Talia Smith.

The young couple, unprepared for parenthood, said that while everything was initially very difficult, they got through the process with the support of their loved ones.