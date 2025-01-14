Brazil bans mobile phone use in schools

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has approved a law passed by Congress that bans the use of mobile phones in primary and secondary schools. With the law coming into effect, mobile phone usage will be prohibited both during lessons and recess.

Lula da Silva stated that the law was "absolutely" necessary and pointed out that similar measures have been implemented in other countries. He mentioned that since taking office, he has warned ministers and other officials not to use their phones during meetings, emphasizing that mobile phones lead to distractions.

Under the new regulation, mobile phones can only be used for pedagogical purposes and under the supervision of teachers.

According to a survey conducted by Locomotiva Institute and QuestionPro in October 2024, 82% of Brazilian parents support the ban on mobile phones in schools.

The regulation to ban mobile phone use in primary and secondary schools was approved on December 20, 2024, following a vote in Congress, considering the negative effects on children's health and learning.