London named UK’s fastest-aging city

London has become the UK's fastest-aging city due to declining birth rates and a decrease in young immigrants . According to research by the think tank "Resolution Foundation," the median age in London was 33.8 in 2011, but it has risen by 2 years over the past decade, reaching 35.8. Meanwhile, in other major cities, the median age has decreased by half a year to 34.5.

The oldest region in the country is North Norfolk, with a median age of 55.3, while the youngest area is Tower Hamlets, where the median age stands at 30.6.

Despite the overall decline, coastal areas and rural regions continue to experience the fastest aging trends. Aging is more pronounced in rural villages and coastal areas. In rural areas, the median age was 41.6 in 2001, and by 2023, it had risen to 47.4.

BIRTH RATES AND IMMIGRATION IMPACT

The study identifies two main reasons for London's aging rate being different from other major cities. First, the birth rate in London, which was 16 per 1,000 people in the 2000s, dropped to 14 in the 2010s. This decline was more limited across England and Wales. The second reason is the reduced concentration of young international immigrants in London after Brexit.

INCREASED PRESSURE ON PUBLIC SERVICES

The Resolution Foundation highlighted that the significant age gap, especially in rural and coastal regions, will create serious pressure on public services. Due to the low birth rate and increasing elderly population, health and social infrastructure services will need to be restructured.

The organization warned that demographic changes could have long-term impacts on regional economies and public services, urging the development of targeted policies to address these issues.