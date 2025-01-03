Endangered orca Tahlequah carries ead calf again

A tragic event has highlighted the critical endangerment of the killer whale (orca) population off the Pacific coast of Canada. A female orca known as Tahlequah (J35) was once again spotted carrying her dead calf, a devastating development for an already struggling population.

The Washington-based Whale Research Center confirmed that Tahlequah was seen with her deceased calf in the Puget Sound region. Tahlequah first gained international attention in 2018 when she carried another dead calf for 17 days.

The calf lost in this latest incident was recorded as J61. Researchers initially hoped the calf might be healthy, but concerns arose soon after birth about potential health issues.

In a statement on December 23, the center stated, "The first days of life are always risky for calves, but J35 is an experienced mother, and we hope she could keep J61 alive through these difficult times."

However, the sudden death of the calf has left the research team deeply saddened. The statement added, "Every calf loss in the endangered southern resident population is a major blow. The loss of J61 is especially tragic, as she had the potential to help carry on the species, being female, and because her mother, J35, had already lost two other calves."

Experts say that the critical status of the southern resident killer whales reflects a broader ecological crisis. Calls have been made for Canada's Environment Minister to invoke a rarely used legal tool to protect this whale species. This tool has only been used twice before, for the Alberta sharp-tailed grouse and the Quebec chorus frog.

According to the latest official data, the southern resident population has dwindled to 73, with only 23 females estimated to be capable of reproduction. This situation is driving increasing calls for more effective conservation measures.