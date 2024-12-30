NASAS CREW-8 RETURNS TO EARTH AFTER 8-MONTH MISSION

The three astronauts and one cosmonaut sent into space as part of NASA's Crew-8 mission returned to Earth on December 26 after spending about eight months aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

According to a statement from NASA's website, the Crew-8 crew, aboard SpaceX's Dragon capsule, landed in Florida at 03:29 local time on December 26 after spending nearly eight months on the ISS.

Russian cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin, who was initially sent for a six-month mission, and NASA astronauts Michael Barratt, Matthew Dominick, and Jeanette Epps, returned to Earth with a two-month delay.

The crew successfully completed their mission, which included efforts to improve astronaut health during long-duration space flights.

The SpaceX Crew-8 mission was launched on March 3 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida aboard a Falcon 9 rocket.