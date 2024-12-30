Brazilian woman kills 3 with arsenic-laced christmas cake

A 61-year-old woman in Brazil caused the deaths of her two sisters and niece by putting arsenic in a cake she made for Christmas celebrations. Terezinha Silva dos Anjos, from Torres in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul, added a large amount of arsenic to the cake she prepared for her guests.

The victims—43-year-old Tatiana Denize Silva dos Anjos, 58-year-old Maida Berenice Flores da Silva, and 65-year-old Neuza Denize Silva dos Anjos—died after consuming the cake, while Anjos, her 10-year-old niece, and another family member were hospitalized.

Police confirmed that autopsy results from the December 23 incident revealed that all three victims had arsenic in their bodies, a powerful poison known to cause nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

Police also reported that Anjos' husband died in September from poisoning, and they are now investigating whether his death was linked to this incident. They have requested the exhumation of his grave for further examination.

During a search of Anjos' home, police found expired products, including a bottle of medication containing a white liquid. The bottle, which was supposed to contain capsules, was found to be empty except for the liquid, which is now being analyzed.