Three die in clandestine Channel crossing attempt

Three migrants died Sunday in an attempt to cross the English Channel from France to Britain, a local mayor told AFP.

The deaths take this year's casualty toll from failed clandestine crossings to a confirmed 76.

The boat that was to take the migrants Sunday ran into trouble near Bleriot-Plage, a public beach in Sangatte close to the French Channel port of Calais, at around 6:00 am (0500 GMT), an emergency services source said.

Several people fell into the water trying to board the overcrowded vessel, French maritime services told AFP.

Around 50 people were given emergency help on the beach by government services or NGOs, with many in a state of hypothermia.

Some were taken to Sangatte's nautical base for treatment.

The French navy deployed a helicopter to help rescue the migrants.

"It never stops ," said the mayor of Sangatte, Guy Allemand. "It's crossing after crossing, without any letup."

Seven people required intensive care, he said.

The vessel continued its journey towards the English shore, maritime services said.

Favourable winds since last weekend have encouraged migrants to attempt the crossing, with around 1,500 migrants making it in small boats to English waters between Wednesday and Saturday, according to British authorities.

The total number of migrants arriving in England in small boats since the start of the year is estimated at 36,000.

French authorities said that "several" such boats departed from the French coast early Sunday.