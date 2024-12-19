Backyard fossil discovery sheds light on Ice Age

Fossils discovered in the garden of a house in Scotchtown, Orange County, New York, have excited the scientific community. After the homeowner found two massive teeth underground, further excavation led to the discovery of two more teeth. Upon examination, a complete mastodon jawbone and other bone fragments were uncovered.

Experts from the New York State Museum and SUNY Orange University announced they had also found a finger bone and a rib fragment along with the jawbone. SUNY Orange Anthropologist Cory Harris stated, "While the jawbone is the star of this discovery, the finger and rib fragments also provide important context and hold potential for further research."

The team has begun analyzing the fossils to determine their age, the mastodon's diet, and its habitat. Carbon dating will also help establish how long the fossils have been buried.

RICH PALEONTOLOGICAL HISTORY

Robert Feranec, Curator of Ice Age Animals at the New York State Museum, said the discovery contributes significantly to the state's rich paleontological history: "This mastodon jaw offers a unique opportunity to study the ecology of this magnificent species. It will enhance our understanding of Ice Age ecosystems."

More than 150 mastodon fossils have been found in New York state, with a third of them coming from the Orange County area. However, this type of find had not occurred in 11 years.

SHEDDING LIGHT ON THE LATE PLEISTOCENE

Most of the 16,000 fossils in the museum's collection date back about 15,000 years to the Late Pleistocene epoch, a period when the Earth was much colder, and massive glaciers lowered sea levels.

During the Late Pleistocene, about 35 species of megafauna, including mastodons, went extinct. These fossils provide critical data for understanding both the first human migration routes to North America and the role humans played in the extinction of these species.

Officials from the New York State Museum noted that this discovery could provide further insights into the state's history. Feranec concluded, "Each discovery helps us take another step toward piecing together New York's full story."