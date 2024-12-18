SPAINS NEW LAW AIMS TO PROTECT DEMOCRACY FROM FAKE NEWS

Spain has proposed a bill requiring the public correction of misinformation on social media and digital platforms to combat fake news. The new regulation mandates that misleading or false information be corrected publicly.

According to the Ministry of Justice, the bill targets users with more than 100,000 followers on a single platform or 200,000 followers across multiple platforms. These users and the platforms hosting them will be required to provide a mechanism to facilitate public requests for corrections of misinformation.

The goal is to prevent the spread of fake news. Justice Minister Félix Bolaños emphasized, "We are making it harder for those who spread fake news and disinformation. This is good news for democracy."

The consumer rights group FACUA welcomed the regulation, stating that it would allow citizens to take action to "protect their honor."

Part of the government's "Democratic Renewal" plan, the bill aims to counter the political use of fake news targeting Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and his family.

The bill will undergo a consultation process before being submitted to parliament. If approved, it will mark a significant step in Europe's fight against fake news.