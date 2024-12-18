 Contact Us
News Life Journalist suffers stroke after severe coughing fit

Journalist suffers stroke after severe coughing fit

British journalist Jennie Gow suffered a partial stroke after a severe coughing fit, highlighting the importance of early diagnosis in stroke treatment. Recovering after days in the hospital, she urges quick intervention to improve recovery outcomes, emphasizing that even young people are at risk.

Agencies and A News LIFE
Published December 18,2024
Subscribe
JOURNALIST SUFFERS STROKE AFTER SEVERE COUGHING FIT

British journalist Jennie Gow suffered a partial stroke after a 45-minute coughing fit. After being under medical supervision for several days, Gow recovered and emphasized the importance of early diagnosis in stroke treatment.

Jennie Gow, a radio host, spoke about the unfortunate event that occurred two years ago. At the time, she had persistent coughing fits, and despite multiple negative COVID-19 tests, her condition worsened. "The coughs were so severe that I had multiple COVID-19 tests, all of which came back negative.

One morning, I woke up with sharp coughs. When I went to wash my face in the bathroom, it got worse. It became so intense that the only thing I could think of was holding onto the bathroom sink because I felt like I was going to pass out.

Eventually, I collapsed to the floor, and when my husband heard me fall and ran to my side, I had already lost consciousness," she said.

Rushed to the hospital, it was determined that Gow had suffered a stroke on the right side of her face.

After spending some time in the hospital, the unfortunate woman struggled to speak and had to write her words on a whiteboard.

"Recognizing the symptoms of a stroke early is crucial. Early diagnosis helps the treatment progress positively," Gow explained. "I stayed in the hospital for days, thinking I would never speak again and that my brain wouldn't function the same way."

Gow credited her survival to the swift intervention, emphasizing that quick action plays a critical role in recovery. Her story not only raises awareness about stroke but also reminds that young people are at risk too.