Journalist suffers stroke after severe coughing fit

British journalist Jennie Gow suffered a partial stroke after a 45-minute coughing fit. After being under medical supervision for several days, Gow recovered and emphasized the importance of early diagnosis in stroke treatment.

Jennie Gow, a radio host, spoke about the unfortunate event that occurred two years ago. At the time, she had persistent coughing fits, and despite multiple negative COVID-19 tests, her condition worsened. "The coughs were so severe that I had multiple COVID-19 tests, all of which came back negative.

One morning, I woke up with sharp coughs. When I went to wash my face in the bathroom, it got worse. It became so intense that the only thing I could think of was holding onto the bathroom sink because I felt like I was going to pass out.

Eventually, I collapsed to the floor, and when my husband heard me fall and ran to my side, I had already lost consciousness," she said.

Rushed to the hospital, it was determined that Gow had suffered a stroke on the right side of her face.

After spending some time in the hospital, the unfortunate woman struggled to speak and had to write her words on a whiteboard.

"Recognizing the symptoms of a stroke early is crucial. Early diagnosis helps the treatment progress positively," Gow explained. "I stayed in the hospital for days, thinking I would never speak again and that my brain wouldn't function the same way."

Gow credited her survival to the swift intervention, emphasizing that quick action plays a critical role in recovery. Her story not only raises awareness about stroke but also reminds that young people are at risk too.