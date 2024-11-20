CHILDRENS FEAR OF THE DARK AFFECTS SLEEP AND DEVELOPMENT, EXPERTS SAY

Children's imagination turns to fear when faced with the dark. This seemingly innocent fear has serious effects on various areas such as sleep patterns, learning, and even emotional balance. The solution lies not in technology, but in the reassuring approach of parents.

Fear of the dark is one of the most common emotional struggles children face, especially in the 3-7 age group. This fear not only disrupts nighttime sleep routines but also harms children's overall mood and mental development.

So, what are the causes of fear of the dark? How can it be dealt with? We sought answers to these questions from TRT Children's Psychologist Emine Özen.

IS IMAGINATION A FRIEND OR FOE?

Fear of the dark emerges during the 3 to 7-year-old period, when children's imagination is at its peak. Psychologist Emine Özen emphasizes that this fear feeds on children's imagination. She also points out that it represents a challenge in the process of children gaining independence.

"Children in this age group cannot yet fully distinguish between reality and imagination. The dark creates an unknown environment for them, and when visual cues are missing, they cannot perceive the surroundings, which can make them feel vulnerable. Their imagination kicks in, and they may imagine frightening things like monsters or ghosts in the dark. These imagined scenarios can feel real to them, which leads to fear.

Fear of the dark is often linked to separation anxiety from parents. The child may lose the feeling of safety in the dark, which increases the fear."

Özen emphasizes that fear of the dark is a natural developmental process and highlights the importance of early intervention.

"Fear of the dark is actually a developmental stage, and children can overcome this fear over time with proper support and a safe environment. Since the dark threatens children's sense of security, it's important to adopt an approach that makes them feel safe. This fear is usually a temporary process and can be navigated healthily."

THE EFFECT OF FEAR ON SLEEP: WHAT DOES RESEARCH SAY?

Recent studies show that fear of the dark has a serious impact on children's sleep patterns. A study in the UK revealed that around 45% of children who fear the dark have difficulty falling asleep and wake up frequently during the night. This condition is linked to negative outcomes, such as distraction and a decline in school performance.

A study conducted by Istanbul University found that 40% of children with a fear of the dark showed signs of attention deficit, and 25% experienced a decrease in school performance. The study suggests that this issue is especially prominent among primary school-aged children.

Another study from the Department of Child Psychology at Marmara University suggests that many children who fear the dark may have parents who also experienced similar fears in their childhood. This indicates that fear can be transmitted through social learning.

Psychologist Emine Özen explains that this situation can negatively affect children's physical and mental development.

"Children who cannot cope with the fear of the dark may wake up throughout the night and go to their parents' room. This causes frequent disruptions in the sleep process and may lead to issues such as insomnia. Nightmares and night terrors can also start to occur. Persistent fears can negatively affect the child's physical and emotional health, leading to daytime fatigue, distraction, and irritability. A lack of sleep can also hinder learning processes and social interactions."

"DON'T DISMISS CHILDREN'S FEARS"

While technology is thought to have some advantages in dealing with fear of the dark, Özen states that these tools only play a supporting role. Tools like smart nightlights, sleep-helping apps, or soothing sound systems can help children manage their fears. However, Emine Özen emphasizes that technology cannot replace the sense of security a parent provides to their child.

"Parents should approach their child's fears with empathy, taking them seriously, instead of dismissing them. Instead of saying 'There's nothing in the dark, you don't need to be afraid,' a more effective approach might be, 'I understand that the dark scares you, and I am here to make you feel safe.' This approach can help the child emotionally feel secure and aid them in dealing with their fears."

THINGS PARENTS SHOULD PAY ATTENTION TO

Parents play an important role in helping children cope with the fear of the dark. Psychologist Emine Özen recommends the following: