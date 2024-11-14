SCIENTISTS DISCOVER WORLDS LARGEST CORAL IN SOLOMON ISLANDS

Scientists have discovered the world's largest coral in the South Pacific Ocean near the Solomon Islands. This "mega-coral," made up of numerous small organisms that form a single entity, may be as old as 300 years.

So large that it could outsize even a blue whale, the coral was discovered by a National Geographic team. While diving in an area marked on maps by a sunken ship, videographer Manu San Felix noticed the coral.

"When I saw it, it felt like an underwater cathedral," said San Felix. "It was an emotional experience. I felt great respect for something that had survived in one place for centuries."

The discovery was announced at the United Nations Climate Summit COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, which addresses the effects of global warming.

The coral was measured underwater with a special tape. The discovered coral measures 34 meters in width, 32 meters in length, and 5.5 meters in height.

CORALS UNDER GLOBAL THREAT

Corals, often called the "architects of the sea," create vast reefs that serve as shelters for fish and other marine life. However, due to climate change and ocean warming, corals face serious threats. According to the World Economic Forum, coral reefs support the livelihoods of one billion people worldwide, contributing to tourism and fisheries.

Trevor Manemahaga, the Solomon Islands' Climate Minister, emphasized the importance of the discovery, saying, "We want the world to know that this place is special, and it needs to be preserved." He noted that the islands' economy heavily relies on marine resources and that corals are crucial in this regard.

SOLOMON ISLANDS AFFECTED BY CLIMATE CHANGE

The Solomon Islands is one of the small island nations most affected by climate change. Manemahaga explained that global warming has led to stronger hurricanes and coastal erosion, causing homes to fall into the sea, which threatens local livelihoods.

Eric Brown, a coral scientist involved in the National Geographic expedition, noted that the health of the coral looks "really good." "While nearby shallow reefs have been destroyed due to warm seas, seeing this healthy coral oasis in slightly deeper waters is an encouraging sign," he said.

The discovered coral, Pavona clavus, is home to shrimp, crabs, fish, and other marine creatures. It also serves as a window into past sea conditions.

According to a recent report, 44% of corals living in warm waters are now threatened with extinction, a 33% increase from the last assessment in 2008.