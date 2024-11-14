Final supermoon of 2024, "Beaver Moon," to illuminate sky on November 15

This week, the fourth and final supermoon of 2024 will rise in the sky. The November full moon, occurring on Friday, November 15, is known as the "Beaver Moon."

The full moon will reach its peak brightness at 00:28 Türikye time, though skywatchers will be able to view it in its full glory a day or two earlier.

In addition to the full moon, another stunning sky sight will accompany it: the Pleiades (Seven Sisters) star cluster, located near the full moon in the Taurus constellation, offering a unique opportunity for stargazers.

However, the brightness of the full moon may make it difficult to see all the details of the star cluster.

Alongside the full moon, four planets will also be visible in the sky. Just after sunset, Mercury will appear low in the southwest sky, briefly visible before sinking below the horizon. Venus will follow, shining higher than Mercury in the southwestern sky. Around midnight, Saturn will appear as a faint yellowish spot in the south.

Throughout the night, Jupiter and Mars will rise in the east, joining the celestial display.

For those interested in observing, this will be the final supermoon of 2024, and we will have to wait a long time for the next one.

Those looking to photograph this spectacular sky event may find full moon shooting guides and recommended equipment especially helpful.