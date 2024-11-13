Scientists find evidence of potential oceans on Uranus, suggesting possibility of life

Scientists have revealed that Uranus and its moons may have oceans capable of supporting life. According to BBC, researchers revisited data collected by NASA's Voyager 2 spacecraft in 1986.

In the new assessment, it was suggested that the magnetic field might have been temporarily disrupted due to a powerful solar storm during Voyager's data collection, which led to misleading conclusions about the true nature of the Uranus system.

A planet's magnetic field traps gases and other substances released by the planet and its moons, indicating the presence of oceans and geological activity. However, the absence of a detectable magnetic field in Voyager 2's data led to the belief that Uranus was incapable of supporting life.

In the new analysis, scientists identified gases that provide evidence of oceans in the Uranus system, suggesting the possibility of life on the planet.

Dr. William Dunn from University College London commented, "These findings suggest that the Uranus system could be much more exciting than previously thought. There may be moons with the conditions necessary for life, and oceans full of fish could exist beneath the surface."

Nearly 40 years after Voyager 2's last flyby of Uranus and its moons, NASA plans to launch a new exploration mission to Uranus within the next decade for a closer look.

Uranus, known as the coldest planet in the solar system, has an average temperature of minus 224 degrees Celsius.