Social media use linked to cognitive decline in youth, experts warn

Hours spent on social media are gradually affecting our brains, leading to issues like attention deficit, memory loss, and mental fatigue—a phenomenon now referred to by experts as "brain decay."

The rising use of digital media among youth is contributing to cognitive decline and mental exhaustion, with researchers from Boston Children's Hospital labeling it "Problematic Interactive Media Use," which negatively impacts attention, memory, and cognitive performance. Studies show that excessive social media use correlates with distractions, memory loss, and declining academic performance.

HOW DOES DIGITAL ADDICTION AFFECT THE BRAIN?

Research indicates that excessive social media use shortens attention spans and disrupts the brain's natural rest cycles.

A 2024 study from Oxford University found that constant exposure to stimuli causes attention deficits, mental fatigue, and signs of cognitive decline. Digital media addiction not only weakens social relationships but also increases feelings of loneliness and depression, exacerbating cognitive development issues in youth.

Another study from MIT highlights that continuous screen use slows brain functions, leading to cognitive decline and diminished empathy in young people. Experts warn that excessive digital stimuli disconnect individuals from their surroundings, making it harder to adapt to the real world.

"DIGITAL MEDIA ADDICTION: A HARBINGER OF COGNITIVE DECLINE"

Excessive digital media use is linked to "brain decay," with psychologist Tuğçe Doğru noting that heavy technology use causes acute and long-term changes in attention and memory. She explains that while watching funny videos can be enjoyable, it deprives the brain of necessary exercise.

The brain, like a muscle, needs challenges to stay strong. Consistently consuming low-effort content leads to cognitive decline. Doğru also states that habitual scrolling disrupts the brain's ability to code and store information, negatively impacting cognitive abilities.

HOW DOES "DOOMSCROLLING" AFFECT YOUTH?

Intense digital media use in youth is increasingly associated with reduced attention spans and cognitive fatigue, with social media platforms playing a significant role. Doğru cites "doomscrolling" as an important example of its emotional and mental health impacts, as such activities harm the brain's reward system. Uncontrolled digital media usage begins to diminish mental and emotional well-being.

For instance, doomscrolling affects the brain's reward system since individuals tend to prioritize and remember negative information over positive. Consequently, encountering sad news leads to a search for more demoralizing information. Research shows that individuals consuming excessive negative news tend to have poorer mental and even physical health.

Ways to Protect Children's Cognitive Health Experts suggest that digital detoxes could effectively halt the brain decay process. Studies from Harvard University show that avoiding digital devices one day a week can enhance cognitive functions and reduce mental fatigue. Increasing physical activity and limiting screen time allows the brain to rest and function more efficiently.

Promoting digital media literacy education can help individuals develop healthier relationships with technology. Studies in the US and Europe found that youth receiving media literacy training managed their digital media use more consciously and showed reduced signs of social media addiction.

As young people become more resistant to tech addiction, the importance of such training grows. To manage children's and adolescents' digital media use, families should take key steps, with Doğru emphasizing the importance of limiting screen time. "Parents should set reminder alarms to help their children develop self-control. We also highlight the significance of digital detoxes, as studies show that briefly stepping away from social media enhances mental well-being," she says.