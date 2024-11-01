NASA reveals stunning image of interacting galaxies NGC 2207 and IC 2163

NASA captured a composite image of two interacting galaxies, NGC 2207 and IC 2163, using data from the Hubble and James Webb Space Telescopes (JWST). These galaxies are slowly spinning in a cosmic dance as they approach each other, ultimately merging into a single massive galaxy that will host a supermassive black hole at its center.

This merger is a long process of gradual merging driven by the gravitational pull of the galaxies, rather than a rapid explosion like a collision.

NGC 2207 and IC 2163 passed close to each other years ago and are now moving closer once again due to their gravitational forces.

This process leads to the compression of gas clouds within the galaxies, giving rise to new stars. The star formation triggered by their interaction is prominently visible in Hubble's ultraviolet light images, shining in bright blue hues.

Star birth not only creates dazzling light but also results in powerful supernovae, marking the deaths of stars.

These explosions compress surrounding gas, facilitating the birth of new stars, creating an endless cycle of birth and death.

JWST's mid-infrared camera reveals the distribution of dust within the galaxies in intricate, web-like patterns. This dust serves as another indicator of star formation within the galaxies.