Italian surfer dies after swordfish incident in Indonesia

Italian surfer Giulia Manfrini, 36, died after being impaled by a swordfish while surfing off the coast of West Sumatra, Indonesia. Despite immediate medical attention, she could not be saved.

Medical reports indicated that she had a 5-centimeter-deep wound in her chest and showed signs of drowning.