PARKED FRIENDS BORROWED CAR ON CONTAINER TO PREVENT THEFT

In the Türkiye ,Antakya district, Yılmaz Özdemir, a local businessman, earns a living through transportation services.

Recently, a friend entrusted him with a vehicle that had a malfunctioning engine. Concerned that the parked car outside his shop would be damaged or targeted by thieves, Özdemir used a forklift to lift it onto a container in front of his workplace.

The car has remained on the container for two months, attracting public interest and making it easier to give directions. The vehicle will stay on the container until its owner retrieves it to protect it from potential theft.

Özdemir explained, "I put the car on the container to ensure no one would touch it or steal it. My friend left the car with us because the engine was malfunctioning. I decided to put it up high so it wouldn't be left out in the open. There were engine parts inside the car, and since the engine had some issues, I wanted to keep it safe. For example, when people come to our shop from elsewhere, we tell them there's a green car on top of a container right next to us, which makes it easy to give directions. It draws people's attention."