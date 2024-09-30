Man arrested after breaking into Moroccan embassy in Sweden

A man was arrested on Monday after breaking into Morocco's embassy in Stockholm and smashing windows before hanging a rainbow flag from a window, police said.

Police stormed the building and arrested the man, who daily newspaper Aftonbladet said was armed with a knife and had barricaded himself in a room.

The man's motive was not immediately known, police said.

The perpetrator, who has not yet been identified, is suspected of breaking and entering, aggravated vandalism and causing bodily injury, after shattered glass from a window fell on a passerby on the street, they added.

"The person was not seriously injured and was going to seek medical help on their own," police said.

The embassy has yet to respond to AFP's request for comment.