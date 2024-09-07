Pro-Palestinian activists protest opening night of Toronto Film Festival

A small group of pro-Palestinian activists protested the opening night of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), targeting the festival's sponsor, the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC).

During the screening of David Gordon Green's comedy "Nutcrackers" at the Princess of Wales Theatre late Thursday, four demonstrators marched down the aisle, brandishing signs and shouting: " Stop the genocide! " and "Cut ties with RBC."

Videos of the demonstration were shared by attendees on social media.

The protest was met with boos and shouts from the audience, which was eager for the event to proceed.

Security escorted the protesters out of the venue shortly after.

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) is known as the biggest public film festival in the world, running from Sept. 5 - 15.

RBC expressed regret for the disruption. "We respect the right of individuals to make their voices heard, but it's unfortunate to see activist groups attempting to co-opt this important cultural event," it said.

The bank emphasized sympathy for those affected by the humanitarian crisis in Israel and the Gaza Strip and stressed the importance of supporting arts and cultural programs.



