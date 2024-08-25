AI-driven ''Transleyt'' project translates Ottoman texts into modern Turkish and 30 languages

An AI-supported solution has been introduced for translating Ottoman texts into modern Turkish. The Transleyt project can translate Ottoman texts into contemporary Turkish as well as 30 other languages.

The "Transleyt" project, led by Sadi Özgür, is a local initiative that uses an artificial intelligence-based platform to translate Ottoman works into contemporary Turkish as well as 30 other languages.

In Transleyt, developed by training AI with 35,000 works and nearly 5 million pages of Ottoman sources, tests have shown a 98.2% accuracy rate for printed texts and a 92% accuracy rate for clear handwritten texts.

One of Transleyt's key features is its ability to translate Ottoman texts into any period language between the 13th and 21st centuries or into modern Turkish.

Additionally, whether Ottoman or modern Turkish texts, it allows for translations with language-specific adjustments according to different centuries. It can also detect the tone of the translation, offering "academic," "casual," or "humorous" translations. Project manager Sadi Özgür explains that the "Wikilala" project they developed in 2016 provided experience, which they further developed with "Transleyt."

"We were able to do what companies like Google or DeepL do as a local company. We have created a system that translates our cultural heritage, the Ottoman texts, into contemporary Turkish."