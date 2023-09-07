TikTok opens Dublin data center to allay concerns of China spying

TikTok has inaugurated its inaugural European data center in Dublin, moving European users' data to this facility in response to concerns over potential Chinese state surveillance due to the app's Chinese ownership by ByteDance.

The company insists it has never handed over data to Beijing, but the possibility remains. To mitigate these fears, TikTok is also granting access to a European security firm for cybersecurity and data protection audits, known as "Project Clover." This move mirrors "Project Texas," initiated in 2020 to promise similar measures to US lawmakers.

Various governments and institutions, including the UK government, European Parliament, European Commission, and EU Council, have previously banned the app over cybersecurity and privacy concerns, worrying that Beijing could access user data.

With the Dublin data center operational and plans for additional centers in Ireland and Norway, TikTok aims to reassure European users by keeping their data stored locally. NCC Group, a global cybersecurity firm, will independently audit TikTok's data controls and report any incidents as part of Project Clover.