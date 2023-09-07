 Contact Us
Teenage biker dies in road crash while fleeing police in France

Published September 07,2023
Chased by police after ignoring a stop order, a teenage biker died in a road crash in central France, according to media reports.

On Wednesday evening, the 16-year-old boy collided with a police vehicle after he allegedly ignored orders to stop and fled in the town of Elancourt near Paris, broadcaster BFMTV reported on Thursday.

Police started chasing the teenager and the collision happened at a crossroads, according to the report.

Two police officers were taken into custody and two separate investigations were launched-one into involuntary homicide and the other into refusal to comply with police orders.