Woman suffers pain for 18 months, no evidence found even on X-ray

A woman in Auckland, New Zealand, lived for 18 months with a surgical tool inside her body that doctors had left during a caesarean operation.



The problem remained unidentified for an extended period, causing intense pain. Surprisingly, the surgical instrument was initially invisible on X-rays.



The "plate-sized tool" was finally discovered when the pain became unbearable, leading the woman to visit the hospital's emergency room.



The object was identified as an Alexis retractor, which can have a diameter of up to 17 centimeters and is used to retract wound edges during surgeries.



A nurse present during the caesarean section reported that the tool was not properly counted during the instrument check, likely because part of the Alexis retractor always remains outside the body.



New Zealand Health Commissioner Morag McDowell criticized the substandard care in the case and emphasized the need for preventive systems to avoid such incidents.