Amateur photographer fined for disturbing eagle owls in France

According to a written statement from Calanques National Park in Marseille, France, the court has ruled that a photographer who set up equipment near the nest of the Eurasian eagle-owl in a protected area be fined 1500 euros.



Additionally, the court ordered the photographer to make a donation of 2,700 euros to the national park and environmental conservation associations.



Eurasian eagle-owls use the cliffs in Marseille for nesting, typically laying eggs 1 to 3 times a year. During the breeding season, some climbing routes in the area are closed to protect the owls.



Park authorities stated that the photographer had set up the equipment while the owl chicks were in the nest, causing damage to it.