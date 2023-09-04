Mother of 3 children will study at her third university with her son

Neriman Tongur, a housewife and mother of three, has achieved an impressive educational journey with the support of her husband.

She first completed her high school education through distance learning at Distance education faculty .

Afterward, she successfully gained admission to the History department at Selçuk University, eventually graduating. While raising her children, she pursued a degree in Sociology at Atatürk University.

Tongur then went on to complete her master's degree in History at Necmettin Erbakan University.

What makes her story even more remarkable is that she and her son, Muhammed Miraç Tongur, both prepared for the Higher Education Institutions Exam (YKS) together and were admitted to the same university, Necmettin Erbakan University.

This shared educational journey has brought her much excitement, as she mentioned that it's her third time entering a university.

Neriman Tongur's determination and dedication to her education serve as an inspiring example of lifelong learning and pursuing one's dreams regardless of age or life circumstances.